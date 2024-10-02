Kevin Hart appeared to dissociate himself from Diddy after he was asked about hosting parties with the disgraced music mogul.

The American comedian, 45, was asked about his links to the rapper, real name Sean Combs, while heading to dinner with his wife Eniko Hart, 40, at LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood last week.

Asked if he recalls seeing any of the now infamous bottles of baby oil found at Combs’s home when he had ‘hosted parties’ for the Bad Boy founder.

The actor was quick to deny having any involvement, firing back: ‘When I hosted for Diddy? You’re asking the wrong person the wrong question.’

When pressed on whether Combs would be safe in jail, Hart again tried to deflect.

‘Wrong person, wrong question,’ he replied before walking off with his wife and bodyguard.

Combs, 54, is currently awaiting trial behind bars after being arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York on September 16.

A federal indictment alleges that since 2008 Combs had abused, threatened, and coerced victims to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.

Prosecutors also revealed evidence had been gathered of the Hollywood star’s long-rumoured drug-fueled sex parties which he referred to as ‘freak offs’ during their raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes, finding, ‘electronic devices that contain images and videos of the freak offs, with multiple victims.’

Unmarked AR-15s, ammunition, as well as more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and other lubricants, were also recovered in the raid.