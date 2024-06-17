Key points from Finindi before resignation
Finidi George made these phrases before resigning as Super Eagles Head Coach on the 14th of June, 2024.
He said 👇🏽
_ Most Nigerian players are not committed to representing the Super Eagles.
_Victor Osimhen selects the matches he wants to play for Nigeria, he (Finidi) was not going to beg him to come and play.
_Some players were not serious in training.
_ Others strolled into camp as they liked and when the Coach wants to punish them, he is told a big man owns them.
Finidi George may be gone from the job, but this are issues that must be thrashed out. Over to the NFF and the incoming Technical Adviser.