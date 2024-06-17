Key points from Finindi before resignation

Key points from Finindi before resignation

Finidi George made these phrases before resigning as Super Eagles Head Coach on the 14th of June, 2024.

He said 👇🏽

_ Most Nigerian players are not committed to representing the Super Eagles.

_Victor Osimhen selects the matches he wants to play for Nigeria, he (Finidi) was not going to beg him to come and play.

_Some players were not serious in training.

_ Others strolled into camp as they liked and when the Coach wants to punish them, he is told a big man owns them.

Finidi George may be gone from the job, but this are issues that must be thrashed out. Over to the NFF and the incoming Technical Adviser.

