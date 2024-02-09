Key Points From Press Briefing Held By Minister Of Home Affairs Hon Jack Mwiimbu Over Kambwili’s Ejection From Zimbabwe

UPDATE: KEY POINTS FROM PRESS BRIEFING HELD BY MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY HON JACK MWIIMBU OVER MR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S EJECTION FROM ZIMBABWE

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu MP, today, held a press briefing to update the nation on the issue of Mr. Chishimba Kambwili.

Below are the highlights:

✅The Minister reaffirmed Government’s earlier position that Mr. Chishimba Kambwili entered Zimbabwe illegally, a situation which rendered him an illegal immigrant in that country.

✅The Zambian and Zimbabwean governments collaborated to search for Mr. Kambwili, who was eventually located in that country.

✅ Having determined that Mr. Kambwili had entered the country unlawfully, the Zimbabwean authorities chose to deport him yesterday and that the Zambian government received him.

✅ The Minister described as false, social media claims that Government was mistreating Mr. Kambwili.

✅ He explained that in spite of Mr. Kambwili’s criminal record, the Ministry of Health was instructed by President Hakainde Hichilema to evacuate him in order to provide him with access to medical care.

✅ Government is dedicated to providing care for all of its citizens, which is why President Hakainde Hichilema consented to Mr. Kambwili’s evacuation for medical attention regardless of his political affiliation.

✅ Mr. Mwiimbu has since commended the government of Zimbabwe for deporting Mr.Chishimba Kambwili as this will help medical personnel to evaluate his condition.

✅Mr. Kambwili is currently admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital.

