KEY TAKEAWAYS:

LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY PROJECT



1. Project Progress:



• The $650 million Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway, spanning 327 kilometers, has reached 23.5% completion and is on track to finish ahead of the 2027 deadline.



2. Job Creation:



• Over 2,311 Zambians have gained employment through the project, boosting local livelihoods and economic participation.



3. PPP Model:



• The project is being developed under a 25-year Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Macro-Ocean Investment Consortium—three years for construction and 22 years for operation and maintenance.



4. Segmented Construction:



• The road is divided into four segments for efficient development: Lusaka to Chibombo, Chibombo to Kapiri Mposhi, Kapiri Mposhi to Ndola, and the completed Masangano-Fisenge-Luanshya Road.





5. Bypass Roads:



• New bypass roads are being constructed in Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi to ease congestion, with the Kabwe bypass stretching 30 kilometers to divert through-traffic.



6. Toll Infrastructure:



• Three existing toll gates (Katuba, Manyumbi, Kafulafuta) will be handed over to the concessionaire. Two new toll gates will be added—one between Chibombo and Kabwe, and another on the M6 road.



7. Weighbridges:



• A new weighbridge will be built at Kafulafuta, while the existing one in Kapiri Mposhi will be upgraded to ensure better traffic regulation and enforcement.



8. Bridge Construction:



• A new bridge is planned at the Kafubu crossing in Ndola to enhance safety, extend infrastructure lifespan, and support modern transport standards.



9. Cost Efficiency:



• The project cost has been cut by half under the current administration compared to earlier estimates from the previous Patriotic Front government.



10. Financial Sustainability:



• The PPP model ensures that the government avoids maintenance costs for the next 22 years, while institutions like NAPSA stand to recover their investments over time.



© UPND Media Team