Keyshia Cole’s South African tour cancelled for the third time



US singer Keyshia Cole’s much-anticipated South African tour has officially been canceled, promoter Glen21 Entertainment confirmed today, April 17 2025.



The R&B star was set to perform from April 26 to 28 at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena, Pretoria’s SunBet Arena, and the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town.



The cancellation comes after the artist’s team requested yet another postponement to accommodate dates on her upcoming global tour.



The decision marks the third time the shows have been delayed, first from September 2024 to January 2025 due to unforeseen circumstances, then to April 2025 after wildfires destroyed Cole’s home in Los Angeles.



Promoters ultimately declined further rescheduling, citing mounting logistical challenges and expressing disappointment at having to cancel. “We are deeply sorry to let fans down,” Glen21 said in a statement.



Ticket holders will receive direct communication via email, with refund instructions expected by the end of next week.