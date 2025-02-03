Khaby Lame inspires Senegalese youth after being named UNICEF goodwill ambassador

Senegal-born TikTok sensation Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed content creator, has been appointed as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador. Following his appointment, the 24-year-old influencer addressed young people in his native country on Friday.

With over 162 million followers, Lame rose to fame with his signature silent reaction videos that humorously simplify everyday situations. His rise began during the pandemic after he lost his factory job, leading him to dedicate more time to content creation.

As a UNICEF ambassador, Lame hopes to gain a deeper understanding of global issues and contribute to meaningful solutions.

“It’s a true honor to be appointed as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and be part of an organization that puts children’s rights front and center every day,” he said. “From my own experience—growing up with financial struggles, feeling lost in school, and facing unemployment during the pandemic—to finally finding my purpose, I know that all children can thrive when given the right opportunities.”

Senegal, a country where over 60% of the population is under 25, faces significant youth unemployment and migration challenges. Many young Senegalese attempt dangerous journeys to Europe in search of better opportunities.

Lame encouraged them to remain hopeful and determined: “Dream big. Do your best to accomplish your goals, even if others say you can’t.”

Though Lame moved to Italy as an infant, he only gained Italian citizenship at 20. Reflecting on his identity, he shared, “My blood is Senegalese, but I feel both Senegalese and Italian.”

According to AP, his UNICEF appointment followed a four-day visit to Senegal, where he engaged with young change-makers driving progress in their communities.