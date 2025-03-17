Khama Billiat faces debt crisis as unpaid loans pile up



Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Khama Billiat is reportedly struggling with significant financial troubles, with outstanding debts in South Africa despite his return to Zimbabwe to play in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL).





One of the major financial issues involves an outstanding debt of approximately R372,066 owed to Standard Bank from an overdraft facility taken in 2020.



While Billiat reportedly made regular payments until 2023, he has since defaulted on monthly installments ranging between R80,000 and R90,000.





Attempts to serve him with a summons have been unsuccessful, raising concerns that his assets in South Africa could be attached to settle the debt.



In addition, reports from early 2024 revealed that Billiat owes R1.7 million on a home loan for a property in Midrand, South Africa.





Emerging Markets Home Loans, the creditor, sought an eviction order against occupants of the house after Billiat allegedly ceased payments following his move to Yadah FC in March 2024.





The property was reportedly set to be auctioned to recover the outstanding amount.





Billiat’s financial struggles have sparked widespread discussion, given his successful football career and high-profile status in African football.