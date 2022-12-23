Kidist Used To Borrow At My Salon And Never Paid Back On Time – Ben Lombe

Kidist had been a customer of Ben Lombe who is commonly know as Queen B by her followers but we all know that she has stopped now.

As everyone guessed right, it could be because of the issue of Solochi who is an assistant to Ben being involved with her husband Yo Maps.

Well yesterday Queen B was live and she addressed a lot of things including why she thinks could be the reason Mrs Mulenga Kidist Stopped going to her salon

Ben Lombe said Kidist borrowed and never paid for some services on time at her salon.

See Statement by Ben Lombe Below