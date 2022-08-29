KIDNAPPERS OF MOBILE MONEY AGENT PAMELA CHUSUMPA DEMAND A RANSOM FOR HER RELEASE.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the kidnappers of the mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who went missing in April this year are now demanding a ransom payment in order to secure her freedom.

Mr. Mwiimbu says the kidnappers who were recently in contact with the boyfriend to the victim are demanding to be paid.

The Minister has told journalists that progress has been made towards finding Pamela although at a very slow pace.

He says Police investigations into the matter are still active and that Pamela is alive.

QFM NEWS