Kidnapping kingpin recaptured after dramatic escape from Johannesburg court





A 44-year-old man believed to be a key figure in a kidnapping syndicate escaped from the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg before he could appear on kidnapping charges.





His unexpected breakout triggered a large-scale manhunt involving multiple agencies, including the South African Police Service’s Waterberg Flying Squad, Vision Security, and the Gauteng Provincial Organized Crime Unit.





Authorities successfully tracked the fugitive to Bela-Bela in Limpopo, where he was rearrested during the early hours of Thursday, April 3, 2025.





Now back in custody, he not only faces the original kidnapping charges but will also be charged with escaping from lawful custody.





He is expected to appear soon in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court to answer for both sets of charges.