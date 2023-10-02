KIDS MUST HELP PROVIDE FOOD FOR FAMILIES… rather than surfing the internet and crying ‘unga wadula’ – MAGANDE

KIDS MUST HELP PROVIDE FOOD FOR FAMILIES – MAGANDE … rather than surfing the internet and crying ‘unga wadula’

Former Finance minister Ng’andu Magande says young children must start contributing to the production of food rather than busy saying “unga wadula (mealie meal has become expensive)”

And Magande said he pities Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane having to present the National Budget as the situation in the country is not easy.

Speaking with Daily Revelation Media, Magande said instead of young children just surfing the internet and shouting “nshima, nshima”, they must now be made to start contributing towards production of the same nshima, saying in his case he already knew where his food was coming from by the time he six years old.

The former Finance minister said there were no children rights when he was growing up “except to have the right to have… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kids-must-help-provide-food-for-families-magande-rather-than-surfing-the-internet-and-crying-unga-wadula/