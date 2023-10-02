KIDS MUST HELP PROVIDE FOOD FOR FAMILIES… rather than surfing the internet and crying ‘unga wadula’ – MAGANDE

KIDS MUST HELP PROVIDE FOOD FOR FAMILIES – MAGANDE … rather than surfing the internet and crying ‘unga wadula’
Former Finance minister Ng’andu Magande says young children must start contributing to the production of food rather than busy saying “unga wadula (mealie meal has become expensive)”
And Magande said he pities Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane having to present the National Budget as the situation in the country is not easy.
Speaking with Daily Revelation Media, Magande said instead of young children just surfing the internet and shouting “nshima, nshima”, they must now be made to start contributing towards production of the same nshima, saying in his case he already knew where his food was coming from by the time he six years old.
The former Finance minister said there were no children rights when he was growing up “except to have the right to have… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kids-must-help-provide-food-for-families-magande-rather-than-surfing-the-internet-and-crying-unga-wadula/
The mindset is same same. Have you ever allowed your own kids to provide mealie meal for you rather than them been sent to expensive international schools with everything provided for?.
Hypocrites!.
Magande walipena. Go to these high density areas like Kanyama, Chibolya and tell me which children are surfing on internet. It’s your children from low density areas who are surfing and not complaining of food because you looted enough to sustain them for many years to come.