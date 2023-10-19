The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, expressed his disapproval of the murder of two tourists, who were on their honeymoon, and a guide by people believed to be terrorists connected to the Islamic beliefs.

Three people were murdered and their car was set on fire in the Queen Elizabeth National Park, which is next to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Museveni said that the terrorists attacked innocent people and it was a sad event for the newly married couple who were visiting Uganda for their honeymoon.

It used to be called Twitter.

The tourists came from the United Kingdom and South Africa. Their guide was from Uganda.

Mr Museveni said that the killings were done by some people from a group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). He said that this group is a small group of terrorists who are trying to hide from us in Congo.

On Sunday, he mentioned that Ugandan forces attacked and destroyed four ADF bases in DR Congo by using airstrikes. However, he also mentioned that some militants were attempting to go back into Uganda.

The president explained that the recent attack occurred because of a few mistakes made in dealing with the remaining threats.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority protected tourists while they were in the park. But it seems that the tourists were coming and going by themselves. “They took advantage of this gap,” he said.

He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims, stating that the country’s UK office would provide assistance to the families of the couple who were killed.

Mr Museveni said that the Ugandan security authorities will make sure not to repeat these errors and completely eliminate the ADF.