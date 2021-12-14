Killer of Kabwata MP gets bail

Alick Kalengo, the alleged killer of UPND Kabwata MP Levy Mkandawire, was this afternoon allowed to walk home after being granted a K20, 000 bail.

Kalengo is charged with a fineable offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving after fatal events of last month on 18 November when bashed the lawmaker to death who was his neighbour in bizarre circumstances which to date still baffle the public.

In granting him bail, Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma also asked Kalengo to provide two working sureties and return to court on the eve of the one month anniversary of his fatal bashing of Mkandawire.

Kalengo whilst driving a BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955 along Chalala Road in Woodlands Extension is said to driven at above the allowed speed limit, lost control and hit the MP who was at the gate to his residence.

Meanwhile, the ECZ has set 20 January, 2022 as the date for electing a replacement to the slain lawmaker.

Kalemba December 14, 2021