KILLER OF SOCIAL WORKER AND TEACHER OF SAMFYA DISTRICT GIVEN A 25 YEAR JAIL SENTENCE

High Court Judge Davies Mumba has slapped a 25 years jail sentence on a man of Mansa District who murdered a social worker in Samfya and went to hide in the tourist capital- Livingstone where he was later nabbed by police at a named resort.

Christopher Mwelwa Chisote 29 of Chikuwe Village in Chief Kalasa Lukangaba Chiefdom in Mansa District was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for causing the death of his girl friend, Annety Lutanda 38, a focal point person for the Social Cash Transfer money and a teacher at Sashi Primary School in Chifunabuli District.

Christopher Mwelwa Chisote was facing one count of Manslaughter contrary to section 199 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and another count of Aggravated Robbery, contrary to section 294 clause 1 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Judge Mumba observed that though the offences committed by the convict attracted a penalty of life imprisonment, he did not impose the maximum sentence considering the fact that the case had disclosed aggravating factors.

After murdering Lutanda, Chisote also stole K91,000 from her house meant for the vulnerable community in Chifunabuli.

©Daily Nation