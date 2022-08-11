Killer son used metal bars on parents

The 19-year-old son accused of killing his parents in Lusaka’s Salama Park is believed to have used metal bars to hit them, close family and friends believe.

Nathaniel Mwakacheya, 53, and his wife, Pemba, 52, are alleged to have been killed by their first-born son between midnight and 10:00 hours in their house on Saturday.

In separate interviews, some close family members, who sought anonymity, narrated how police officers who picked the suspect from the crime scene found some metal bars believed to have been used in the murder.

They said no bloodstains were found anywhere around the house as the suspect thoroughly cleaned it before taking the bodies outside where they were covered in plastics and wrapped in blankets.

The boy, believed to have been on drugs since his junior secondary school days, is said to have locked himself in his bedroom for two days without allowing anyone access before he