Killing Of Soldiers In Police Custody Can Trigger An Ugly Army Revenge- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

KILLING OF SOLDIERS IN POLICE CUSTODY CAN TRIGGER AN UGLY ARMY REVENGE

In the last few years, a couple of soldiers have been killed in Lusaka whilst in police custody. First, it was Flight Sergent Mark Choongwa was killed three to four years ago, and then Captain Phiri last week.

Fortunately, the soldiers have kept their calm whilst their colleagues illegally meet ultimate punishment at the hands of the police.

When I was at Sesheke Secondary School 45 years ago, way back in 1979, I remember of an ugly army revenge when soldiers who had gone for a social outing one evening were picked up by Police and detained for loitering (shishita). This act angered the soldiers. In fact, it led to the raid of the police station the following day by the soldiers to rescue their colleagues and in the process, one policeman was killed, and several others injured.

Sadly that day, our school was playing soccer with ITT Super Stars. So, from the police station, the angry armed soldiers charged at the football pitch ‘hunting’ for policemen. We scampered in different directions.

I shudder to see such an ugly scene in Lusaka.

Boma at large, and Minister of Home Affairs in particular muyangane po apa. A casual approach may be costly, one day. This is timely advice.