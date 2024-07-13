Kim injected salmon sp3rm into face to look younger

Kim Kardashian has shared the latest anti-ageing treatment she’s tried out.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” which was released on Hulu on July 11, the Skims founder, 43, opened up about getting an unusual facial in hopes of achieving a more youthful appearance.

“I got a salmon sp3rm facial with salmon sp3rm injected into my face,” she revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, who appeared stunned.

Salmon sp3rm facials have been popular in Korea for years and promise to boost collagen, increase cell turnover, and help with pigmentation issues.

Jennifer Aniston, 55, has also experimented with the treatment and spoke about her facial experience in a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal.