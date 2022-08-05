Ex couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly put their differences aside as they are working things out for the sake of their four children.

A new report claims that the former spouses are now “very civil” and have “mutual respect” for each other after ending their public feud.

A source told Us Weekly, “Kim and Kanye have been coparenting very well as of late.” The insider went on to say, “They are very civil with each other right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.”

The exes, who share daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, were embroiled in social media fight earlier this year with Kanye often going to his page to rant about Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West are

Kim and Kanye were declared legally single on March 2, and their next status conference divorce hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Kim opened up about her failed marriage while speaking to sister Khloe Kardashian in the finale of their reality series, The Kardashians.

While discussing Khloe’s, 38, relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, Kim interjected with her own experience, saying, ‘If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, “How did this last this long?”‘

She added, ‘But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make the situation work so I could walk away guilt free.’

Kim told Khloe: ‘I feel like you could at least say… you had a family, you tried everything in your might.. and you can look your daughter in the face and say that.’

Meanwhile, Kim has since moved on romantically with comedian, Pete Davidson.