Kim Kardashian distances herself from Kanye West after controversial rant





Kim Kardashian is distancing herself from ex-husband Kanye West following his recent controversial social media outbursts. West, 47, made alarming statements about his control over his current wife, Bianca Censori, and expressed antisemitic sentiments, including praise for Adolf Hitler. These actions have reportedly left Kardashian, 44, feeling disturbed.





Sources close to Kardashian indicate that she is choosing not to engage with West’s recent behavior, focusing instead on maintaining her own peace and well-being. The former couple, who divorced in 2022, share four children.





West’s recent tirades have included comments on his non-feminist relationship with Censori and critiques of public perceptions. He also defended Censori’s controversial attire at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she appeared in a revealing outfit.