Kim Kardashian reportedly dating someone new’ but is trying to keep it private

Kim Kardashian has reportedly started dating someone new and is attempting to keep it private for now just eight months after ending her relationship with NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr.

The 44-year-old reality star is currently being courted in a low-key way according to UsWeekly on Wednesday.

A source for the weekly told the publication that Kim ‘has started dating someone new’ and is ‘keeping it very under wraps.’

The insider said: ‘ She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous.

It has been said that since her most recent split, her main focus was not on dating but on her mogul and acting careers along with parenting.

Kim shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West – North, 11, Saint, ten, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

Back in March, it was revealed that Kim and Odell had split – a year after they were romantically linked.

The TV personality began dating the American football player, 32 – currently playing for the Miami Dolphins – last spring.

But the couple have not been seen together since March 10 and a joint appearance at the the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles.