Kim planning ‘full-scale visit’ – Kremlin

A person from the Russian government called Dmitry Peskov has said that the meeting between Kim Jong Un from North Korea and Vladimir Putin from Russia will make their friendship stronger.

Kim is going to meet Putin. She is taking a train that is protected. She is starting her journey from the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang. She will be going to Russia for a meeting with a group of people.

Press Secretary Peskov said that if the situation requires it, the two leaders will keep talking privately.