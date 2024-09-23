Kim Porter’s Alleged Tell-All Memoir Now An Amazon Bestseller Following Diddy’s Arrest

The alleged Kim Porter paperback details the twisted relationship between her and Diddy.



Yesterday, Diddy’s late wife and mother to three of his kids, Kim Porter, started to trend online. It centers around her alleged diary entries about her chaotic and abusive relationship with the mogul. Titled Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side…, it was released to the public on September 6 just 10 days prior to his arrest in Manhattan. Throughout the 60-page tell-all memoir, there are tons of twisted and uncomfortable accounts from their on-and-off relationship.

According to Daily Mail, they include Diddy allegedly having sex with “young boys” that he was managing at the time, death threats toward Kim, orgies with multiple stars, and more. Some of them have been reported and others have been denied the supposed participants, such as the ones of the latter allegation. The contents of these supposedly true stories are extremely disturbing, so we won’t haunt with any further details than that. Kim’s Lost Words was released by Los Angeles producer Chris Todd, but under a different alias known as Jamal T. Millwood.

He doesn’t exactly full proof that all of these allegations are true, but he felt more comfortable coming out and talking about the memoir now that Diddy is arrested. “This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words. But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs. Now [that] the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward”. Despite the uncertainty to all of these claims, the tell-all piece is now an Amazon best-seller, according to Billboard. It currently holds the top spot in the Western U.S. Biographies category, as well in overall books sales.

What are your thoughts on this alleged Kim Porter memoir becoming a best-selling book amid Diddy’s legal troubles? Do you think this is just a coincidence or is perfectly correlated? Could this become valid evidence in the ongoing case? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Diddy and Kim Porter. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.