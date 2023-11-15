King Charles turns 75

Britain’s monarch, King Charles III, turns 75 today, after celebrating a day earlier at his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire with notable figures including chef Raymond Blanc, Jay Blades from The Repair Shop, and singer Leee John.

Today, King Charles will engage in public activities, emphasizing environmental causes like visiting a surplus food distribution center with Queen Camilla. The day will also mark the official launch of the Coronation Food Project, addressing food poverty by redirecting surplus food.

A reception at Buckingham Palace for 400 nurses and midwives is part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations for the National Health Service (NHS). The NHS choir will surprise him with a birthday song, and gun salutes will echo in London and the UK.

The evening will feature a private dinner at his London residence attended by close family and friends, excluding his estranged son, Harry.

A spokesperson for Harry and his American wife Meghan rebutted reports they had turned down an invitation saying there had been “no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday”.