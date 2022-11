KING KALU SELECTED TO ANALYSE WORLD CUP GAMES

Former Football Association of Zambia president, 2x Pop Poll d’Echte Cercle Brugge Player of the Year and 1988 African Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya is one of the analysts who have been selected by Supersport to analyse the Qatar 🇶🇦 Fifa 2022 World Cup games from the Supersport Studios.

Others who have been selected as analysts are Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise, and Amanda Dlamini.