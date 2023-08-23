KING MPHEZENI III

A once in a blue moon photo of Inyandezulu Inkosi Yamakhosi Camsanga Pontino Khuzwayo KaXilowa (Mphezeni III).This must have been the days after his coronation in 1941. He was away at school, in the then Southern Rhodesia, when his father, King Xilowa KaNsingo died. He had to be recalled back from school to take up his position as the third monarchy of the amaZwangendaba Kingdom of Zambia.

Kindly pay attention to his attire. This British customised attire is still worn to this day by other African Monarchs in most public gatherings.

But the Ngonis refused such to be worn by their King especially on such a spiritually aligned day as a Ngoni coronation ceremony or indeed the Ncwala. The Ngoni Nation instead opted to remain with their traditional animal skin attire arguing it’s what defined them as a people. The attire is tucked away and may NEVER be worn by a Ngoni King in Zambia as the Lion Skin continues being a symbol of the Ngoni monarchy.

King Pontino KaXilowa reigned from 1941 upto his demise in 1981; a year after he gloriously resurrected the ancient Ncwala which had been banned in 1898. He had married at least 5 wives from different parts of his Kingdom. He is one of the freedom fighters in Zambia. It is in fact his grandfather, Nsingo KaNtutho who is the guiding light of the liberation movement in Zambia.

During his reign, he had gone to visit King Sobhuza of the Emaswatis. In honor of the ‘Bull of Africa’ King Pontino KaXilowa named one of his sons as Sobhuza.

Author: Gumbi Kaziguda Jele