KING MPHEZENI IV IN 1982

Inyandezulu Inkosi Yamakhosi Njengembaso Kakhuzwayo in the year 1982, the year he ascended on the Angoni throne. He is from the bloodline of Prince Jeye/Jele KaMfeka who is buried in the Emadhelen e mountains. The whole St Lucia Bay Stretch is the ancestral lands of King Mphezeni IV forefathers. In fact, all the land between Hluhluwe and the Nyalazi river stretching through from St Lucia to False Bay belongs to the forefathers of of the current King Mphezeni. Both the Msane and Mzimela are all Mfekane territory. Inkosi Yamakhosi Mphezeni IV is from the Ncwangeni umbrella.

The Ncwangeni also known as the Mfekana are a native south east African Nguni people that at first occupied Ndwandwe land along the uPhongolo river down to the east of the Bivana river. They trace their origins to the early 13th century to their apical ancestor Prince Mncwanga kaYanga I Ndwandwe. Legend has it that when the eBuNguni Empire that was located in the south Eastern corner of Africa (Which had its Royal Capital at eNtokozweni in Mpumalanga region) collapsed, Prince Yanga I (Mkhatshwa) kaMkhonto kaSkhova kaNdwandwe decided to lead an exodus which he led to the Magudu mountains and there built his Royal Palace which he called emaNcwangeni.

©️ Gumbi Kaziguda Jele