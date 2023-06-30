KING MSWATI III TO VISIT ZAMBIA

June 30, 2023

King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini is expected to arrive in the country on a State Visit to Zambia from 30th June to 2nd July, 2023, at the invitation of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.

The visit by His Majesty the King serves as a reciprocity to the State Visit undertaken to Eswatini by President Hichilema in June 2022, and the two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks on pertinent matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

The bilateral talks will culminate into the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in key sectors such as Trade, Investment, Defence and Security, Energy, Agriculture, Arts and Culture and Forestry. On Saturday, 1st July, 2023, King Mswati is scheduled to travel to Ndola where he will grace the 57th Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola, as Guest of Honour.

The Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) is being held under the theme, “Stimulating Economic Development through Partnerships, Trade and Investment”

Zambia and Eswatini enjoy warm historical bilateral relations underpinned by shared values and friendship. The two countries collaborate within the context of deepening and broadening cooperation in key areas of mutual interest that include, but are not limited to, the socio-economic and political spheres.

The Kingdom of Eswatini remains a viable partner in fields such as Tourism, Culture, Trade, and Agriculture. The visit by His Majesty King Mswati, therefore, presents an excellent opportunity for Zambia to consolidate its partnership with Eswatini through pragmatic cooperation in furtherance of common development aspirations, in the spirit of accelerating trade and investment between African countries.

President Hichilema has prioritized economic diplomacy, seeking private sector investment and thus shifting the emphasis of Zambian foreign policy into the commercial realm.

