KINGS KANGWA SHINES AGAIN: SIXTH GOAL OF THE SEASON AGAINST MACCABI TEL AVIV



IN-Form Chipolopolo midfielder Kings Kangwa has once again made headlines, scoring his sixth goal of the season in the Israel Premier League against Maccabi Tel Aviv.



The match saw Kangwa netting the goal in the 61st minute, after rounding off the keeper to take the lead for Hapoel Be’er Sheva. This goal not only highlights his impressive form but also adds to his tally of 6 goals and 5 assists in 16 games. His side managed to secure a point at the end of the full time whistle.





Kangwa’s consistent performance has been a key factor in his team’s success this season, and his contributions are being recognized with a nomination for the Israeli Premier League player of the month.



Image: Kings Kangwa



Zed Sport