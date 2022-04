KINGS MALEMBE AKA “SON OF THE HOUSE” BACKS DANDY KRAZY

He wrote;

DANDY YOU HAVE DONE WELL TO PUT SENSE IN MR CHELLER.

The attack on one is the attack on all of us.

We are men that have climbed the ladder not by insulting people but our God given gifts .

If this is really true , then I would advise chellah to Man up.

Represent that dignified office well brother man.