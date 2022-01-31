Simon Mwewa Shares:

KINGS MALEMBE SHOWERED WITH CHURCH MONEY BY HAGGAI.

I don’t call such people “Bishops”. The truth is they are actually charlatans that use tithes and offerings to show off and dish out money as if it belongs to them.

From the way Haggai is throwing that money, it’s clear that his Church has no financial accountability.

Haggai is probably the sole signitory to the Church account and he constantly tells his flock that God will bless them if they keep tithing. What a circus.

A legitimate Church with a proper board can not allow a Bishop to act like that.

Such a Bishop would immediately be removed…but these false prophets and charlatans that run their Churches like BARS have a strong grip on their members…nobody in his Church can challenge Haggai. He would simply curse them and banish them from [ his ] Church.

Elyo imwe Ba Kings…picking up money off the ground like a pauper…you’ve debased yourself.

SMLtv