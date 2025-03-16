EntertainmentMusicPoliticsPFUPND Kings Mumbi Throws Hat into the Ring: Lupososhi Constituency 2026! March 16, 2025 7 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Kings Mumbi Throws Hat into the Ring: Lupososhi Constituency 2026! Kings Mumbi has announced his candidacy for the Lupososhi Constituency seat in the 2026 elections.
Oh no…another man with a bit of change…thinks he can lead people and address their needs…oh boy!
Need I repeat…
We are going to miss your dance
At least what Macky 2 and Kings Malembe intend to do makes sense, unlike ba Mwamba who devote all his time and energy on cheap propaganda. They just need encouragement and support. That is why we also need delimitation before the elections next year pantu na ine I want to squeeze myself somewhere.
And what sense will that be? More pubic hair nom sense? Seriously? Parliament is not a dance hall…if that is what you mean.
Let Kings and Kaira stand for elections. This is in fact overdue. They will certainly make better MPs than those greedy and corrupt PF MPs!
Yeah right…How did they make their money? Dancing at 20pin per night can buy a crew crew….as some said. Werent these guys PF?
So rid ourselves with the old old and bring in the new old? People please….
Kings is your so called whom you publicly called my father and mother even kneeling before them ediga and Esther support you? I’m sure its their plan to put all their loyalists such as yourself and Macky 2 into parliament in 2026 with their stolen money. That’s why you are now coming out of the woodwork now one by one.