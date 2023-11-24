KINGSLEY CHANDA SOLD ZRA VEHICLES TO PF , court witness

FORMER Zambai Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, faces charges of not following prescribed procedures in the sale of outdated vehicles to ZRA employees.

A witness in the case, Mr. Sitali Mulozi, former ZRA Administration Manager and Chairman of the asset disposal committee revealed in court that the said vehicles were sold to certain preferential persons, as directed to him.

Mr. Mulozi outlined the procedure in accordance with the ZRA Asset Disposal Committee, clarifying that the entire process was adhered to up-to board approval.

He, however, alleged that he was instructed by his Director Mr. Calistus Kaoma not to advertise some approved vehicles by the Board

He stated, “Initially, Mr. Kaoma requested me to permit external individuals to purchase certain vehicles, but I declined.” Later, Mr. Kaoma contacted me again, stating that these external individuals came to him through the Commissioner General, necessitating facilitation. Mr. Mulozi alleged that Mr. Kaoma informed him that the vehicles were needed for PF party mobilization.

He claimed that based on this verbal instruction, he excluded some approved vehicles from advertising. He alleged that Mr. Kaoma later on provided him with a list of ZRA officers who were offered to buy the vehicles.

To support his allegations, he provided the ZRA Asset Disposal Policy as his evidence.

However, the Defence Counsel objected to the acceptance of the evidence praying that the court grants his team time to study the document tendered before court.