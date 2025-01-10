Kirk Franklin issues apology over outfit and dance moves that sparked controversy

Renowned gospel artist Kirk Franklin has issued an apology to the Christian community for his choice of attire and dance moves during a performance at a concert in Jamaica earlier this year.

In April, Franklin headlined the annual Fun in the Son concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, captivating his Jamaican fans. However, moments from his performance later sparked controversy within the Christian community.

In a YouTube video released on December 30, Franklin reflected on several contentious moments from 2024, particularly his dance moves and attire at the Jamaican concert, according to WBLS. He explained that the wardrobe decision, made with his team, was intended to suit the outdoor setting but unintentionally offended some attendees, including the event’s minister.

“I now understand that my choice of attire, which we thought was appropriate for the weather, came across as disrespectful,” Franklin stated during the 16-minute video.

The artist also addressed criticism of his dance moves during the concert, as well as another incident involving a performance with Bishop Marvin Sapp. Franklin clarified that the choreography for that performance was his idea, and Sapp willingly participated.

“I’ve spent much of my career dancing, moving, and jumping on stage, never imagining it might offend anyone. But it did, and for that, I sincerely apologize,” Franklin said.

The Grammy-winning gospel icon emphasized his commitment to humility and self-reflection, stating his desire to remain open to feedback and personal growth. “I never want to reach a point where I’m unteachable. If my actions overshadow the message of Jesus, I have failed,” he added.

Franklin, 54, is celebrated as a trailblazing gospel artist, earning 20 Grammy Awards among numerous accolades, including BET Awards and GMA Dove Awards.