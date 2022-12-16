Kitwe boy kills cousin after making her pregnant, commits suicide afterwards

AN incestuous love affair between young cousins of Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Compound on the Copperbelt has ended in grusome death for the juvenile couple.

Emmanuel Sonta, an 18-year old Grade 12 pupil of Kitwe Boys stabbed his cousin Elizabeth Phiri aged 17 in the neck killing her instantly after she revealed that the biology practical sessions she had been engaging in with him had resulted in the successful fertilisation of her ovaries.

According to sources privy to the tale of the taboo affair, Emmanuel, staying with parents and dealing with puberty decided he would not look far to satisfy his developing sexul desires.

He began a sexual affair with Elizabeth Grade 6 pupil at Kampemba Primary School and the daughter of his mother’s sister with whom he lived under the same roof and before long, she was pregnant.

Yesterday afternoon, while Emmanuel had gone to church, Elizabeth decided to open up to her aunt revealing that she was pregnant.

To seek counsel on how to deal with the situation, Emmanuel’s mother went out to consult relatives but in her absence, Emmanuel returned home and learnt that his secret affair had been let out in the open.

Infuriated, Emmanuel dragged his cousin in the house locked up the doors and began to fight. In the ensuing violence, Emmanuel stabbed Elizabeth with a knife in the neck killing her instantly.

Upon realising what he had done, Emmanuel turned the same knife on himself stabbing himself several times in the stomach.

Kalemba