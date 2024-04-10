KITWE CITY COUNCIL CLEARS OUTSTANDING TERMINAL BENEFITS FOR RETIREES

Kitwe – Tuesday 9th April 2024

Kitwe City Council is pleased to announce that it has successfully cleared outstanding terminal benefits and severance pay for 53 retirees for the year 2023. In this exercise, the council expended over K8.7 million.

The local authority received a payment of K87.4million from Mopani Copper Mine as payment in lieu of rates for 2021 and 2022. This has allowed the council to settle payments owed to retirees.

The clearing of this backlog of terminal benefits puts the Local Authority in a favorable position to address future retirements promptly and efficiently providing them with financial security as they transition into retirement.

In addition to prioritizing terminal benefits, as KCC will make payments towards other statutory obligations including contributions to the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF), and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

The council recognizes the importance of meeting these obligations to ensure the well-being and financial stability of its employees both during their service and in retirement.

Kitwe City Council reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management in all its operations. The council remains dedicated to serving the community and upholding the welfare of its employees, both past and present.

Mwaka Nakweti

Public Relations Manager

Kitwe City Council