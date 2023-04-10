KITWE CLINICAL OFFICER EXPLAINS WHY HE RAPED A NURSE

“I am sorry I was tempted by her hot thighs”

Contrary to media reports that the raped female nurse was putting on a uniform trousers, the clinical officer who raped her has allegedly refuted the story.

According to close family members and workmates, Mr Dennis Mwale 32 of Kitwe’s Nkana East told his supervisors this yesterday on phone from unknown hiding place that he raped a named nurse because she was sitting carelessly as they remained two of them at night in the ward.

“Teti njitwaale ku police mwebaatunu bakankaka. Napapata mpapatileniko ku mukashana. Am an orphan and its me looking after my siblings elo nshilaba nadipuloidi. Chawama nokuipaya. Am sorry for what I did, the sister (nurse) was careless in the way she was seated. I even have pictures of her I took her in the clinic resting room”, said Fwalanga on phone from unknwon hiding place.