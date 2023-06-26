Kitwe cops detain woman for killing CBU students

POLICE in Kitwe have detained a woman who caused the death of two Copperbelt University students after she bashed them while driving a Hilux last evening.

She has been identified as Esther Aponde aged 26, of House No. 1, First Street, Nkana West.

The incident was confirmed by the police in a statement provided to Kalemba.

“Thabo Mumbi, a 21-year-old student at CBU and resident of House No. 2, Mukuba Chachacha, Kitwe, sustained severe head injuries, fractured hands, a fractured right leg, and suspected internal body injuries,” disclosed Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba.

“Unfortunately, Mumbi was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.”

Mweemba further stated that Bwalya Christian Henscel, also a student at CBU aged between 25 and 30, sustained severe injuries and passed away at 23:00 while admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He added, “The third pedestrian, Josephat Mwayamba, a 22-year-old student at Nortech Ndola residing at House No. D7, Chililabombwe, experienced general body pains. Mwayamba received treatment at Kitwe Teaching Hospital and has since been discharged.”

Mweemba explained that preliminary investigations conducted by Kitwe East Traffic Police revealed that the accident occurred when the Toyota Hilux, which Aponde was driving, lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.

This resulted in a collision with the pedestrians walking on the side of the road.

Aponde is currently detained in police custody for the offense of causing death by dangerous driving, as stipulated under Section 161 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002, of the Laws of Zambia.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba