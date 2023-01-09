Kitwe court fines Chinese K1,000 for illegal stay

A CHINESE national residing in Kitwe has been fined a thousand Kwacha for illegally staying in the country after disregarding to renew his work permit when it expired.

According to the Department of Immigration, Yu Ming aged 37 of Chimwewe did not make any efforts to extend his temporary employment permit after it expired.

Yu, was was apprehended by a team of Immigration officers during routine operations on January 3, this year.

He appeared before the Magistrate Court in Kitwe on January 5 and was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K1, 000 or, in default 1 month simple imprisonment.

Department of Immigration public relations officer Josephine Malambo told Kalemba through a statement that Yu paid his fine but he was still in detention awaiting further immigration formalities.

Meanwhile, The Department of Immigration between January, 3 and 5 this year has apprehended 95 people of different nationalities for various immigration offences country-wide.

The Department also convicted 52 removed nine illegal immigrants from the country and refused two foreign nationals entry into the country for failing to meet entry requirements.

Kalemba