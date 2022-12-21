KITWE DC QUESTIONS COST OF TWO BOREHOLES AT K400,000 SUNK AT TWO SCHOOLS IN KITWE



Kitwe District Commissioner, LAWRENCE MWANZA has questioned the expenditure for two boreholes set up at Rokana and Hellen Kaunda Secondary Schools.



Mr. MWANZA has since queried Constituency Development Fund -CDF- Technical Committee at the council for allowing the works at a combined cost of about 400,000 Kwacha.



He was speaking when he inspected the two boreholes.



But Kitwe Town Clerk, PATRICK KAMBITA says the two boreholes are not ordinary, adding that the Bill of Quantity submitted, speaks to that.



Rokana and Hellen Kaunda Secondary Schools have each received a borehole, meant to improve water supply under the 2022 CDF for Nkana constituency.