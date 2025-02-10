KITWE DC REFUTE CLAIMS THAT JAILED PASTOR DUNCAN WAS BEATEN AT KAMFINSA PRISON.



By Mercy Mulenga



Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza, has termed as misleading and politically motivated, allegations of inmate beatings at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility.

This follows reports alleging that the jailed Kitwe Pastor Duncan Simuchimba, has been badly beaten at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility in Kitwe.





Speaking to YAR FM News, Mr. Mwanza, emphasized that Kamfinsa operates under strict protocols, with convicts receiving visitors only on Sundays and remandees having their own designated visitation schedule.





He said the government has prioritized prison reforms under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, focusing on enhancing inmate welfare.





Mr. Mwanza, further disclosed that at Kamfinsa correctional facility improvements have been made, with the provision of beds for prisoners and a steady power supply, a development he said aligns with the President’s commitment to upholding human dignity and institutional accountability.

