KITWE GIRLFRIEND WOUNDS BOYFRIENDS GEN!T@LS WITH KNIFE FOR FEAR OF BEING CAUGHT CHEATING

KITWE GIRLFRIEND WOUNDS BOYFRIENDS GENITALS WITH KNIFE FOR FEAR OF BEING CAUGHT CHEATING



A 35 year old woman Mwanza Naomi of Chipata compound in Kitwe district on the Copperbelt has been apprehended for unlawfully wounding her 39 year old boyfriend Felix Miyanda on his testicles.





The incident occurred on March 22, 2025 at around 20 hours in Chipata Compound Kitwe.



Felix sustained a wound on the right testicle and painful ribs, also blood was noticed oozing from his testicles and a knife is alleged to have been used to inflict the injuries.





Brief facts of the case are that the complainant Felix on the material day was invited by his girlfriend to go together and spend a night at her place and about 15 minutes of their arrival, he heard a knock on the door and immediately a man entered in the house.





Naomi the suspect in fear of not wanting to be known that she had another man in the house started telling the complainant to leave who also resisted, it was at this point that the suspect used force by stabbing the complainant on his testicles who sustained a wound.



The compliant became unconscious until the next day when he regained his consciousness.





He was then brought to police where a medical Report was issued for treatment, however his condition is stable.



The suspect has since been apprehended and is detained in police custody.





This is contained in a statement issued to Mafken News By Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba.