KITWE HIGH COURT JAILS ANNIE MONTA FOR 20YRS FOR ELIMINATING CHILE ONE

Slain Copperbelt businessman, RICHARD MBULU’s wife, ANNIE MONTA has been sentnced to 20 years simple imprisonment for the murder of her husband.



The Kitwe High Court sentenced #MONTA after convicting her for murdering Mr MBULU, also known as CHILE ONE, on April 30, 2022, after a marital dispute.





According to evidence before the court, the dispute, between MONTA and her husband, ensued due to a confrontation over infidelity between the couple.





Passing judgement today, High Court Judge, EVARISTO PENGELE said the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that MONTA murdered her husband.





The Judge told the court that there is evidence showing that on the material day, the couple argued about a lady, who was calling the deceased’s phone on which she had been saved as wife.