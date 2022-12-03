KITWE LADY AGED 26 WANTED IN SOUTH AFRICA FOR STEALING K700,000 FROM COMPANY

Mercy Mulenga 26 from Kitwe is on the most wanted list in South Africa Randburg for running away with company money amounting to K700,000(R713,456).

A reliable source has said that Mercy was a trustee and CFO of a construction company based in Johannesburg.

She forged company documents asking Nedbank to release the money in her capacity as company financial controller and after she managed to make a withdrawal, she disappeared from the company premises.

She is believed to have returned to Zambia.

Zambian Post