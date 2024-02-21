KITWE MAN ALLEGEDLY ROBBED BY FAKE LAW ENFORECMENT OFFICERS

A 51-year-old man, identified as Vincent Nyimbo, from Racecourse in Kitwe District on the Copperbelt, has allegedly been attacked and robbed of K300, 000 and five mobile phones the value of which is not yet determined, by seven unidentified men dressed as law enforcement officers, who were armed with different types of firearms.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacwell Mweemba has confirmed to Mafken FM Radio that the incident occurred on Monday, 19th February 2024.

Brief facts of the matter are that on Sunday, 18th February, Mr. Nyimbo, who owns a shop within Racecourse compound, opened it around 06:00hrs and spent the night as his security guard was sick.

Mr. Mweemba revealed that the victim knocked off the following day around 21:00hrs and went home with money.

The Police Commissioner explains that when the Victim arrived home, he found his house surrounded by unknown people, and among the group, three were in police uniforms, two in combat attire, and one in a khaki uniform. The other person was in a council police uniform.

Mr. Mweemba further states that he was ordered to open the gate, and they claimed to have come to search his house based on information that he makes fake money.

He further reveals that the Victim was then forced to hand over all the money he had in the house; failure to comply would have resulted in him being killed, along with his family.

He adds that the scene of the crime was visited by the district anti-robbery squad, a docket opened, and no arrests made.

Mafken FM