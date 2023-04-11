Kitwe man arrested for raping a woman after impersonating himself as a crime prevention officer

A 22-year-old woman of Kitwe has allegedly been sexually abused by a 23-year-old man who she found on her way home and impersonated himself as a Community Crime Prevention Officer.



Patrick Phiri is believed to have dragged the victim who was coming from visiting her parents, into a near by bush around 19:00 hours on Sunday and forcefully had sex with her.



Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the rape incident occurred on Sunday, April 9th, around 19:00 hours.

“Facts of the matter are that the victim was going home after visiting her parents within Chipata Township when she came across the suspect who impersonated as a Crime Prevention Officer in Chipata township,” he said.



Mr Mweemba said the suspect grabbed and took her in the bushes where he forced himself on her and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her, causing her to sustain painful and bruised private parts.



“The matter was reported to Community Crimes Prevention Unit office, and the suspect was apprehended and taken to Kitwe East police station. Police visited the scene and observed some struggling marks at the scene. A torn lady’s underwear was found which has since been recovered,” he said



He added that the victim has been issued with a medical report form and escorted by police to the hospital for examinations while the suspect has been arrested and detained in custody.

(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 11th April, 2023)