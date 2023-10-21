KITWE MAN DETAINED FOR PUBLISHING HATE SPEECH STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK

A 25 year old man of Kitwe District on the Copperbelt has been detained in connection with the offence of Hate Speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.

In the matter that occurred between October 17 and October 20, 2023, the man identified as Fletcher Mwansa, who operates a Facebook account under the name Fletcher Mwansa, is alleged to have published and disseminated expressions amounting to hate speech using objectionable words on his Facebook page.

Speaking in a statement availed to Mafken FM radio, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has disclosed that, the Police initiated investigations leading to the successful tracing and apprehension of the suspect in Kitwe on October 20, 2023.

Mr. Chilabi said the suspect is in custody yet to be formally charged.

(C)Mafken Radio