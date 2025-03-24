KITWE MAN STABBED ON HIS PR!V@TES BY GIRLFRIEND AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE HER HOUSE FOR ANOTHER MAN

KITWE MAN STABBED ON HIS PRIVATES BY GIRLFRIEND AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE HER HOUSE FOR ANOTHER MAN

A 39-year-old man from Chipata Compound in Kitwe has been stabbed in the testicles by his girlfriend after he was asked to leave her house when another man arrived to see her.

The incident happened on Saturday around 20:00 hours when Felix Miyanda, 39, was invited by his girlfriend, Naomi Mwanza, 35, to spend the night at her house.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba explains that about 15 minutes after the couple arrived, they heard a knock at the door and it was another man.

Mr Mweemba says fearing being caught, Naomi asked Felix to leave but he resisted, prompting the suspect to stab the victim in the testicles and lost consciousness while bleeding.

Mweemba further states that the suspect has since been apprehended, while the victim has regained consciousness and a knife has been recovered.

By Womba Kasela in Kitwe