KITWE MAYOR NOT MOVED BY RECENT ATTACKS ON HER BY UPND OFFICIALS IN THE DISTRICT

By Miyoba Hankuba

Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya has vowed to remain focused in executing her duties despite the hostility she recently experienced from ruling UPND officials in the district.

Last week, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo stormed the mayor’s office to express his disappointment over a statement attributed to her that she had requested for the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema.

On the same day, UPND Copperbelt Youths held a media briefing where they issued disrespectful remarks against the mayor and asked her to stop frustrating the current government.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Mwaya who is currently in Kenya on national duty said she will not be disturbed by what transpired.

Ms. Mwaya said Kitwe district has a lot of challenges that require her serious attention, something she says she is seriously focusing on.

