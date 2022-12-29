KITWE RECORDS 35 BID CASES IN 5 DAYS

Kitwe Teaching Hospital has in the last five days recorded over 35 Brought in Dead -BID- cases.

Two bodies have not yet been identified.

Hospital Public Relations Officer PHOEBE CHILEYA has appealed to Members of the public that may be missing some relatives to go to the mortuary and check on the two unidentified bodies.

Ms. CHILEYA adds that 154 Police Cases, among them 83 assault and 13 Gender Based Violence -GBV- cases were also recorded at the medical facility during the same period.

Ms. CHILEYA has told ZNBC News in Kitwe that the hospital also attended to 22 road Traffic accident victims.

She said among the 13 GBV victims the hospital attended to was one case of rape and gun shot wound