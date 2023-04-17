KITWE RESIDENTS OF CHAMBOLI TOWNSHIP RIOT AFTER PEDESTRIAN IS KILLED BY SPEEDING VEHICLE

Residents of Chamboli Township, in Kitwe District on the Copperbelt are rioting after a car hit a pedestrian who died upon arrival at the hospital.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed to Mafken FM radio that, the fatal accident occurred today, around 12:50 hours along Ndola-Kitwe road at Chamboli junction in Kitwe.

Mr Mweemba notes that, involved was a Toyota Dyna Minivan, which had a shattered front window screen and a broken right head lamp, driven by Victor Matutu aged 35 of Mindolo Township, in Kitwe.

He states that, the accident happened when Matutu due to excessive speed, lost control and went to hit a pedestrian who was about to finish crossing the road.

The Police Chief says following the accident, members of public mobilized themselves and started blocking the road and throwing stones, stating that, officers are currently on the ground trying to control the situation.

Mafken FM